Modi's Moscow visit 'devastating' for peace efforts: Zelensky

I am not going anywhere, says US president as he looks to head off concerns the party could lose both the White House and Congress in the November 5 election
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday slammed a visit to Russia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that coincided with a deadly Russian strike on a Kyiv children's hospital.
"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," Zelensky wrote in a message on social media.
ALSO READ:
I am not going anywhere, says US president as he looks to head off concerns the party could lose both the White House and Congress in the November 5 election
The National Rally's defeat signals at least a temporary pushback against a far-right surge in Europe
The truck drivers say they have been unable to deliver supplies ever since Israel expanded its offensive on the Gaza-Egypt border in May
Labour has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union but says it is possible to remove some trade barriers with the 27-nation bloc
Seven of the elderly residents died on the scene from smoke inhalation, while three others were rushed to hospital in critical condition, but did not survive
A brigade consists of between 3,000 and 7,000 troops, so generating 35 to 50 more such units would present a significant challenge
There are an unknown number of people trapped under the rubble of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, according to Ukraine President Zelensky
Unexpected outcome leaves country in limbo before Olympics