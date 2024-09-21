Mobile internet to be suspended in Indian state for 5 hours this weekend

Photo: Reuters file for illustrative purposes

Mobile internet services will be suspended across the Indian state of Jharkhand for over five hours for two days starting on Saturday in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, an official statement said.

The services will be suspended from 8am to 1.30pm on September 21and 22, it said.

According to the official statement, the step has been taken to conduct the examinations in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

"It has been observed in previous instances that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices utilising various mobile applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity," the statement reads.

"The government of Jharkhand seeks to eliminate any loopholes in the examination process that may raise doubts in the public mind regarding the integrity of the recruitment process, potentially leading to law and order issues that could impact public safety," the statement further said.