Missing Filipina beauty queen seen 'bloodied' in car; cops looking into crime's 'love angle'

The search for missing Filipina beauty queen Catherine Camilon is still on but now, tragic clues have emerged: Two witnesses came forward saying they saw her with blood all over her head inside a car.

The Philippine police, however, were yet to find "physical proof" that could determine whether or not Camilon was dead, according to local media reports.

"Inside the car, the victim was seen with blood all over her head. It's either she was hit with a gun or she was shot inside the car," Maj-Gen Romeo Caramat Jr., director-general of the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), said in a media interview on Tuesday night.

The two witnesses said that on the night of October 12, they spotted three men transferring a 'bloodied' woman from one car to another, the reports added. They identified the woman as Camilon, who was last seen on October 12.

The duo added that after spotting the scene, a man came up to them — pointing a gun, the police told the media.

Cops revealed that the gunman was believed to be the personal driver of another person of interest in the case.

The police have been looking closely into the case's "love angle", as Camilon was reported to be in a romantic relationship with the police officer tagged as a person of interest. This cop was allegedly the man the beauty queen was supposed to meet on the day she disappeared.

"There could have been a fight between the victim and the suspect," Caramat said.

It was previously reported that the police were investigating two persons of interest in the case — the cop and a man who last owned the vehicle she was seen in.

“We are conducting back-tracking investigation with the help of two video clips from a CCTV camera that could help in the investigation,” the CIDG chief added in the reports.

Camilon is a public school teacher who represented the province of Batangas in Miss Grand Philippines 2023 in July. For nearly a month now, her family has been appealing for help in finding her. A Php250,000 reward has been offered to anyone who could provide any information on her whereabouts.

