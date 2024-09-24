Meryl Streep says a 'squirrel has more rights' than an Afghan girl

US actress Meryl Streep stands alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as they attend an event on “The Inclusion of Women in the Future of Afghanistan” on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2024. — AFP

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 4:49 PM

American actor Meryl Streep has said a "squirrel has more rights" than a girl in Afghanistan, adding her voice to a call by Afghan women to end the Taliban government's severe restrictions on their lives.

Taliban authorities have implemented an austere interpretation of Islamic law since returning to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Women and girls have borne the brunt of restrictions — including being barred from public parks, universities and singing in public— which the United Nations has labelled "gender apartheid".

"A squirrel has more rights than a girl in Afghanistan today because the public parks have been closed to women and girls by the Taliban," Streep said on Monday during a discussion on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"A bird may sing in Kabul, but a girl may not, and a woman may not in public," the Oscar-winning actor said.

"I feel that the international community as a whole, if they came together, could affect change in Afghanistan, and stop the slow suffocation of an entire half (of) the population."

The Taliban government, which is yet to be recognised by any other country, published a widely criticised law in August further tightening restrictions on women's lives.

While many of the measures had been informally enforced since the Taliban's takeover in 2021, their formal codification sparked an outcry from the international community and rights groups.

The "vice and virtue" law dictates that a woman's voice should not be raised outside the home and that women should not sing or read poetry aloud.

It requires them to cover their entire body and face if they need to leave their homes, which they should only do "out of necessity".