Malaysia PM denies hiding document on ex-premier Najib's home detention

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves the court after court proceedings in Kuala Lumpur last year. — Reuters file

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government did not conceal any document relating to jailed former premier Najib Razak's home detention, state media reported.

Najib, imprisoned for his role in the country's biggest scandal, has been pursuing a legal bid to compel the government to confirm the existence of and execute an "addendum order" that he said was issued by the former king alongside a pardon he received last year, entitling him to serve the remainder of his jail term at home.

The former premier had his 12-year sentence halved in a pardon by then-King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who was chair of a special pardons board. Al-Sultan Abdullah's five-year reign under Malaysia's unique system of rotating monarchy ended in January 2024.

Najib and the ex-king's palace say the document exists, with Najib's legal team saying it has been ignored by authorities.

Anwar said the document was sent to the attorney-general and not to him nor any other member of the pardons board, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday. "The attorney-general then forwarded the document to the palace when there was a change of king, as it is the king who chairs the pardons board. We did not hide anything," Anwar said. On Friday, Malaysia's law ministry said it had no record of any documents authorising house arrest for Najib nor had it received any official notification or instructions from the royal palace on the matter. The home and communications ministers have also said they were not aware of the existence of such a document. Najib was found guilty in 2020 of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power for illegally receiving funds misappropriated from a unit of state investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad. He is on trial for corruption in several other 1MDB-linked cases and denies wrongdoing.

The Court of Appeal on Monday overturned the dismissal of Najib's legal attempt to access the document that he says should allow him to serve the rest of his term at home. The case will go back to court to be heard by another judge.