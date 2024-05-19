India: Two people killed after luxury car hits motorcycle in Pune

Photo: ANI

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 6:24 PM

Two individuals, including a young woman, lost their lives early Sunday morning after a luxury car collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, said police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

The tragic incident occurred at about 3:15am. The driver of the car, reportedly a minor, has been apprehended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar of Pune City Police confirmed that the juvenile has been apprehended and his father and the owner of a bar that served him alcohol have been booked. An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.

"A bike rider and pillion were killed when a speeding car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area last night. The accused has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered. We are also verifying the certificates to ascertain the accused's age, as he claims to be a minor," stated DCP Magar.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving, and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act, added the DCP.

The juvenile's father and the bar that served him liquor face charges under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, said Pune city police.

According to the FIR, the accident occurred as a group of friends were returning home on their motorcycles after a party at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar. At the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car struck the bike carrying Awadhiya and Costa, causing them to fall and die instantly. The car subsequently crashed into roadside pavement railings. The Yerawada Police Station is handling the case, and investigations are ongoing. Further details are awaited.

