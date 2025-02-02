Maha Kumbh: Over 36.1 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Pilgrims gather to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj, India, on Saturday. AFP

Pilgrims carrying their belongings leave a railway station as they arrive to take a holy dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj, India, on Sunday. AFP

More than 36.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

As of February 2, over 11.2 million devotees have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of three rivers since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela in India on January 13.

The number of Kalpwasis, who are observing month-long spiritual austerities, has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.

Meanwhile, the city is all set to host the Amrit Snan on Monday, coinciding with Basant Panchami, as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

As of Saturday, over 330 million (33 crores) devotees had taken the holy dip at Maha Kumbh, marking it as the largest religious gathering in the world. On that same day, more than 200 international devotees participated in prayers and bhajan kirtans, expressing their appreciation for the spiritual energy and exceptional organisation of the event. On Saturday, a 118-member delegation, including heads of mission (HoM), spouses of HoMs, and diplomats from 77 countries, participated in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met foreign diplomats on the sidelines of the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for the event, which has been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.

Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).