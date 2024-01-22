Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border

His words come days after Saudi foreign minister said that the kingdom agreed regional peace includes peace for Israel
A magnitude 7.01 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
His words come days after Saudi foreign minister said that the kingdom agreed regional peace includes peace for Israel
There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
One of the survivors is in a critical condition, according to police
Border points closed following a dispute over demands for drivers from both sides to have visas and passports
He had been battling with a prolonged illness for several months
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine
The female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues
Most of those who died in the tragic incident were children