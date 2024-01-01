Magnitude 7.5 earthquake jolts Japan's northeast; tsunami alert issued

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM

Japan issued a tsunami alert after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake jolted its northeastern area on Monday, as per AP.

According to the NCM, the earthquake occurred at UAE time 11.10am on January 1, 2024.

The quake is reported to have struck Japan's Nanao, Ishikawa region.

More to follow