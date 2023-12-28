UAE

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Japan's Kuril Islands

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.15pm local time at a depth of 10 km

By ANI

philippines, earthquake
philippines, earthquake

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 2:55 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.15pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS said the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude of 44.36 and longitude of 149.23. In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 28-12-2023, 14:45:12 IST, Lat: 44.36 & Long: 149.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kuril Islands, Japan."

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

