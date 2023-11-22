UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Indonesia

The archipelago nation is often hit by earthquakes, the last one earlier this month

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
People stand inside a damaged house after an earthquake struck off theÊIndonesian island of Java in Pacarejo, Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters file
People stand inside a damaged house after an earthquake struck off theÊIndonesian island of Java in Pacarejo, Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 120 km (74.56 miles), GFZ added.

The archipelago nation is often hit by earthquakes, the last one being earlier this month, of a 7.1 magnitude.

Halamahera itself saw a similar earthquake in September.

ALSO READ:


More news from World