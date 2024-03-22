UAE

Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km

By Reuters

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 9:04 AM

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.

The quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.

