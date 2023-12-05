Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Philippines, near capital Manila

The Fed and the ECB have made clear that they intend to roll back quantitative easing by gradually reducing their bond holdings
People evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off Luzon, according to the state seismology agency and images shared by media on social media.
The Philippines' seismology agency said on X social media platform that it did not expect damage, but warned of aftershocks. It recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.9, with a depth of 79 kilometres (49.09 miles).
Images shared by local media on X showed government workers leaving senate, presidential palace, justice ministry buildings. Students also vacated universities.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had earlier recorded the quake at magnitude 6.2 before downgrading to 6.0.
No tsunami threat issued to Australia from the quake
