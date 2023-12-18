UAE

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Ladakh, India



By Reuters

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 2:46 PM

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Ladakh region in India on Monday, as per the GFZ.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

More to follow


