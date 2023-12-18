Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Ladakh, India

The full list of the countries, which includes Lebanon, Tunisia, India and many other nations
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Ladakh region in India on Monday, as per the GFZ.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.
More to follow
The full list of the countries, which includes Lebanon, Tunisia, India and many other nations
The texts included fake links purporting to be from Australia Post or toll road operators
Ten countries including the United States and Israel voted against, while 23 abstained
The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a power bank for i-devices that has your back in case of charging emergencies
It was at a depth of 198km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
Spokesperson says whereabouts of the Russian opposition leader unknown as officials at the penal colony said he is no longer on the inmate roster
A liquidation phase will follow the withdrawal deadline of January 1, following a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders
Though past performance is not a guarantee for assured returns in future, earning through analysis and learnings from the past will certainly lead to positive outcomes