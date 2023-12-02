Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Bangladesh

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 9:18 AM

An earthquake, of magnitude 5.6 on the richter scale struck Bangladesh on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occurred on Saturday morning at 09:05:31 IST (7.35am UAE time) and was reported at a depth of 55km.

No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.

