Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Tibet

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 2:28 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Tibet in western China on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), said GFZ, which initially recorded the magnitude at 5.7.


China, which seized control of Tibet in 1950, calls the region Xizang.

