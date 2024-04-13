Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Tibet

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 2:28 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Tibet in western China on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), said GFZ, which initially recorded the magnitude at 5.7.

China, which seized control of Tibet in 1950, calls the region Xizang.

