Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao, EMSC says

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 31km (19.26 miles), EMSC said. Details about its epicentre's location are yet to be available.

The tremor comes a day after a 4.5-magnitude quake rocked a town on Occidental Mindoro in Luzon on Christmas Day. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.