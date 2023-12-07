Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks Philippines days after deadly temblor

‘Doing nothing’, ‘staying idle’ and ‘whiling away time’ have become old-fangled ideas in a world where ‘savings’ and ‘retirement funds’ are getting wiped out by inflation and rising standards of living
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Sur on Thursday afternoon (morning, UAE time), the country's authorities reported.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the earthquake at 12.45pm (8.45am, UAE time) in the province's Marihatag town. It was widely felt in Bisig, Surigao del Sur.
Phivolcs said that while no damage was expected but residents should brace for aftershocks.
The temblor comes just a few days after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake killed three people in the nearby Hinatuan town. The province is currently under a state of calamity, according to local media reports.
