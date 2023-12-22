Pakistan: Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Islamabad, Rawalpindi

The protesters accuse the government of giving undue favours to Adani in allotting and executing the $614-million Dharavi redevelopment plan
In the early hours of Friday morning, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas, as reported by ARY News.
According to the seismological centre, the tremors were felt around 5.30am local time in parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The earthquake's depth was recorded at 16 kilometres.
Residents, fearing the quake, emerged from their homes reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba; however, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage in any part of Islamabad or Rawalpindi thus far, as reported by ARY News.
Just last month, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook Gilgit. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed tremors in Gilgit and adjoining areas, with no reported loss of life or property damage.
The NSMC Islamabad reported a quake depth of 45 kilometres and an epicentre of 84 kilometres in the North West for the previous event.
In October, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale affected various areas of Karachi, the capital of the Sindh province.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the quake's depth was recorded at 15 kilometres, with the epicentre near the Quaidabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.
