Look: How Kerala teenager transforms Maruti 800 into a 'Rolls Royce'

A video is currently making waves across social media platforms, featuring a young boy from India's southern state of Kerala and his remarkable recent project. The teenager created quite a buzz after successfully transforming the humble, yet iconic Maruti 800 into a luxurious-looking Rolls Royce.

In a video shared on the YouTube channel 'Tricks Tube,' the teenager, named Hadif, passionately discusses his love for automobiles and his penchant for crafting replicas of luxury cars. Notably, he has previously undertaken a project where he ingeniously converted a motorcycle engine into a remarkable Jeep replica. Watch the transformation below.

The video documents how he spent several months on the project, designing and crafting the luxury look-alike car. The vehicle underwent a comprehensive transformation, including the installation of a new body kit, interior modifications, and a flawless paint job.

The original front of the Maruti 800 has undergone a complete overhaul, featuring a brand-new panel with a striking, more robust design. It showcases a Rolls Royce-inspired grille and headlights, which add a touch of luxury to the transformation.

Hadif did not miss out the iconic emblem. The 'Spirit of Ecstasy', which is the bonnet mascot sculpture on Rolls-Royce cars, also features in his model. He took help from a local artist to create the sculpture.

Although the car may not resemble a perfect replica, it's truly remarkable that this teenager accomplished the modification in his makeshift workshop with a mere investment of Rs45,000 (Dh1,986). This achievement can be rightly hailed as a stroke of genius.

Hadif with his modified car

