Look: Barbie gets makeover for Diwali, dons lehenga for Indian festival

Amid the ongoing festive season in India, American toy company Mattel has collaborated with ace fashion designer Anita Dongre and launched a new Barbie doll with an Indian touch.
The first-ever Barbie signature Diwali doll shines in moonlight bloom lehenga, designed by Anita Dongre, featuring a choli top, floral Koti vest, and a lehenga skirt adorned with delicate motifs of dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus – symbols of strength and beauty.
The look of the iconic figurine was amped up with a traditional bindi, golden bangles and earrings.
This doll encapsulates the elegance and joy of Diwali, celebrating both Indian artistry and craftsmanship.
On launching the Diwali-inspired Barbie doll, Lalit Agarwal, Country Manager, Mattel India, in a press note said, "We are dedicated to reflecting the stories young girls see in the world around them through Barbie, and we couldn't be more honoured to partner with renowned Indian couturier Anita Dongre to create a doll that furthers this mission. Through the Barbie Diwali doll, Barbie is thrilled to showcase India's vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage while continuing to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity."
Anita also shared her thoughts.
"In celebration of Diwali, Barbie and I are both encouraging fans around the world to celebrate the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion and culture. My brand has always been driven by a mission to empower through fashion, and as the ultimate symbol of women empowerment, partnering with Barbie to create the Barbie Diwali doll couldn't be a more perfect alignment of our values," Anita said.
This desi Barbie also sports a middle part with the hair neatly tied in a ponytail.
