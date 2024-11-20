Lionel Messi in India: Argentina to play in Kerala next year, says govt

Photo: AFP file

The Argentina national football team along with captain Lionel Messi is expected to travel to Kerala for an international football match next year.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to announce that the Argentina national team will visit Kerala next year, adding that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also expected to join the team.

Messi last played in India back in 2011 when Argentina locked horns with Venezuela in an international friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata which ended in a goalless draw.

"Kerala is a land where football is embraced with love and passion, transcending the boundaries of nations and cultures. The visit of the Argentina national team, the reigning world champions, to Kerala next year is a testament to our love for the sport, which captivates the world with awe. It is expected that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, will also join the team," said Vijayan.

Lauding the state of Kerala for its "love and passion" for football, the Chief Minister said that this "extraordinary gift" to the sports enthusiasts of the state was made possible through the persistent efforts of the Kerala government.

He added that this moment will resonate Kerala's name on the global sports map.

"This extraordinary gift to Kerala's sports enthusiasts, which many considered impossible, was made possible only through the persistent efforts of the state government. The business community in Kerala has graciously expressed their willingness to bear the financial costs. The Argentinian Football Association, which maintained a favourable stance from the beginning, is expected to make an official announcement during their visit to Kerala in the next one and a half months," Vijayan stated.

Earlier, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman also announced that they had invited the Argentina national football team, and the team has agreed to play the friendly match.

"As part of further encouraging sports, we invited the Argentina national football team to Kerala. Last week, I travelled to Spain and held discussions with the representatives of the Argentina national football team. They have agreed to play a friendly match in India in 2025," V Abdurahiman told ANI.