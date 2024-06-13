Kuwait building fire: Kerala announces Rs500,000 ex gratia for kin of deceased

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM

Kerala health minister Veena George will urgently travel to Kuwait to coordinate efforts to assist families of those who were killed and injured in the massive fire at a residential building in Kuwait, the state government said on Thursday.

After a special cabinet meeting held this morning the Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan-led government announced an ex gratia of Rs500,000 for the families of the deceased and Rs100,000 for those who were injured in the June 12 mishap in Kuwait's city of Mangaf. More than 40 Indians were killed in the massive fire.

As per the Kerala government, George will be accompanied by State Mission Director (NHM) Jeevan Babu to coordinate efforts related to the treatment of those from the State who sustained injuries as well as oversee the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased.

The State Cabinet said that the number of people from Kerala who died in the fire has gone up to 19.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Cabinet announced that two prominent businesspersons from Kerala, Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that they would donate Rs500,000 and Rs200,000, respectively.

The Cabinet added that the aid by the two businessmen would be provided via the Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs (NORKA). This will bring the total assistance to Rs1.2 million per family.

The cabinet also expressed its condolences for the deaths in the Kuwait fire.