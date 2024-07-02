Kremlin says PM Modi's visit to deepen trade ties with India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 6, 2021. AFP FILE

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:00 PM

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the final details of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia were being worked out, and that deepening trade and economic cooperation would be one of the key themes of the visit.

The Kremlin has yet to announce the dates of the visit by Modi, though a Russian state news agency reported last month that the visit would take place in July.

"I can only confirm once again that the visit is in the final stage of preparation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "A very important visit." Peskov said that regional security and global security issues were always high on the agenda of such meetings.

"In addition, our trade and economic cooperation is also one of the main issues that is being discussed, the most diverse areas of cooperation that we intend to develop, for which there is mutual political will," Peskov said.

"This is the main thing."