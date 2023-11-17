Kerala bomb blasts: Death toll rises to 6 after 24-year-old man succumbs to burns

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel inspect the blast site. — PTI file

The death toll in Kerala's Kalamassery bomb blasts has risen to six after a 24-year-old man died from burn injuries on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen.

"Praveen who was undergoing treatment for burns in critical condition has died. He hails from Malayattoor," an official statement said.

The deceased was undergoing treatment for burns at a private hospital and was in critical condition. Praveen's mother Sally and sister Libina had earlier died in the blast.

Earlier a Kerala Court on Tuesday remanded Kochi bomb blast accused Dominic Martin to judicial custody will November 29.

Martin was arrested in connection with the blasts. The accused was produced back in court before 11 am on Wednesday.

To the court's surprise, Dominic Martin again refused any legal help on being produced in the court. Earlier, The court told the accused that he could seek legal aid at any point if he wished.

Earlier, police took the accused Dominic Martin to his residence in Athani, Ernakulam, and recreated the scene as part of their probe into the multiple explosions incident to collect more evidence in the case.

The Kerala Police had said that the blast was caused by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Kochi Police had arrested Martin after the blasts based on a self-made confession video posted on Facebook claiming responsibility for the blasts at the International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting earlier in the month.

