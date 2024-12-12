K-pop, carols, free food at South Korea impeachment protests

A view of people taking part in a protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul last week. AFP

Demonstrators stage protest on a road near the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol. AFP

Waving colourful glow sticks, singing parody songs and sporting elaborate outfits, demonstrators in Seoul this week calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's departure have highlighted South Korea's unique and creative protest culture.

From mutual aid efforts to ensure protesters stay well fed to old-school exercise routines, AFP takes a look at what has been popular at the anti-Yoon protests:

From Seoul's main square to the National Assembly building in the heart of the city, protests have sprung up across the South Korean capital after Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule last week.

Some rallies have resembled a dance party, with K-pop tunes blasting as participants leap around joyfully, waving colourful glow sticks and LED candles.

People sing along K-pop music during a protest calling for the ouster of South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul last week. AFP

When the hit song "Whiplash" by K-pop girl group aespa filled the air at a demonstration three days after Yoon declared martial law, young protesters shouted while jumping: "Impeach, impeach, impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!" and "Resign, resign, resign Yoon Suk Yeol!" in tune to the music.

On Thursday night last week, the 2007 song "Into the New World" by K-pop group Girls' Generation was sung by protesters holding lit candles in front of the National Assembly.

The upbeat debut single from the popular girl group speaks about a hopeful future and moving away from sad times.

The track gained significant traction from 2016 to 2017 among young women protesting conservative then-president Park Geun-hye, who was ultimately impeached over a corruption scandal.

"The current protest reflects the emergence of a new generation," Kang Won-taek, political science professor at Seoul National University, told AFP on Thursday.

"When you consider K-pop culture, elements like light sticks and fandom have emerged recently, blending into this protest culture," he said.

"It seems connected to the enjoyment and participatory aspect of these gatherings."

An impeachment-themed Christmas carol by singer Baek Ja — a slightly tweaked version of the well-known "Feliz Navidad" — also went viral last week.

"Christmas is merry when Yoon Suk Yeol resigns," the song's lyrics go.

Last Wednesday night, in front of the National Assembly building, protesters carrying signs that said "Arrest (Yoon) immediately" and "Impeach", waved lit candles and cellphones as the singer performed the song.