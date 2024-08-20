E-Paper

Japan ruling party to choose next PM on Sept 27

In contention are party veterans, rising young stars and three women

By AFP

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:11 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:12 PM

Japan's ruling party said on Tuesday it will select a new leader — and by extension the likely next prime minister — on September 27.

Japanese lawmakers (top L to R) Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi, Yoko Kamikawa and (bottom L to R) Sanae Takaichi, Toshimitsu Motegi and Taro Kono, who are possible candidates for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership. ± AFP
The announcement follows current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's shock decision last week to step down next month after polls showed plummeting approval ratings for his government.


Campaigning to become the next Liberal Democratic Party president will begin on September 12 with a vote two weeks later, an internal committee decided early on Tuesday, a party official said.

In office since October 2021, the 67-year-old Kishida has seen his and his party's poll ratings slide sharply in response to rising prices and several scandals.


But Kishida won plaudits abroad during his stint in power, siding decisively with Ukraine after Russia's invasion, and with US encouragement moved to make Japanese defence policy more muscular to counter China.

Who will succeed Kishida remains to be seen, with a hodgepodge of candidates, from party veterans to rising young stars and three women, reportedly weighing their chances and seeking to rally intraparty support.

They include former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, who if elected would be Japan's first female premier.


