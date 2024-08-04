Japan mulls 2nd summit of Asia zero emission forum in October in Laos

The first summit of the forum was held in Tokyo in December 2023

Japan is considering holding the second summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), a multilateral forum focused on decarbonisation efforts in Southeast Asia, in Laos in October when leaders from ASEAN and its partner countries gather for a series of meetings, a government source said on Sunday.

Japan aims to reach an agreement with other AZEC participants -- nine members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Australia -- at the contemplated summit to establish a detailed plan for accelerating decarbonisation in Asia over the next decade, said the source as quoted by Kyod News..