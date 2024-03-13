Japan city on alert after cat falls in chemical vat, goes missing

He was released on bail as the accident is not being treated as terror-related
Locals in a city in western Japan have been told not to approach or touch a missing cat that fell into a vat of dangerous chemicals and then scampered off into the night.
An employee at a metal plating plant in Fukuyama arrived for work on Monday morning to find feline paw prints leading away from the container, the firm said.
Grainy security camera footage released by the company shows the furry fugitive fleeing from the factory, apparently unharmed.
The vat, three metres (10 feet) deep, contained hexavalent chromium, which is carcinogenic and can cause skin inflammation.
"We immediately alerted police, the Fukuyama city and neighbours near our factory," a representative from the company told AFP, without wishing to be named.
"The incident woke us up to the need to take measures to prevent small animals like cats from sneaking in, which is something we had never anticipated before," he said.
City authorities told locals to avoid touching the animal and to inform police immediately if they come across it.
No sightings had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.
ALSO READ:
He was released on bail as the accident is not being treated as terror-related
The statement follows an appeal by the UN Security Council for a truce, which was welcomed by the paramilitary forces
The UN Security Council adopted a British-drafted resolution with 14 votes in favour, while Russia abstained
Lara Trump says every single penny of every dollar raised would go toward the goal of winning the White House
According to a government order, 77 Myanmar nationals, including 51 women and five children, were to be repatriated between March 8 and 11
Reacting to the US president's final State of the Union address, he says Biden was misrepresenting a lot of facts
Small groups of women gather in several provinces, demanding to lift the restrictions imposed by the Taliban government
During his visit to Kyiv, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps says the UK's overall drone package to Ukraine is now $415 million