Israel airspace reopens after Iranian drone attack

Earlier, Israel closed its airspace as a precaution when hostilities with Iran surged

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 9:24 AM

Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 9:53 AM

Israel reopened its airspace as of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, the country's airports authority said after an overnight attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones.

It said flight schedules from Tel Aviv were expected to be affected and travellers should check flight times.


Earlier, Israel El Al Airlines had cancelled 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the carrier said on Saturday as hostilities with Iran surged and Israel closed its airspace as a precaution.

Jordan reopens airspace

Jordan reopened its airspace on Sunday, state TV cited Jordanian aviation authorities. Late on Saturday, Jordanian airspace had closed after Iran launched drone and missile attacks against Israel.


Iran attacks Israel

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory.

Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

US President Joe Biden has pledged to stand with Israel against Iran, the White House said.

