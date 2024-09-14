Iran launches second satellite this year into orbit, state media says

Many Palestinians head to Beit Lahia to get this cheap fuel, braving clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces and widespread Israeli airstrikes
Iran launched its Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit on Saturday, its second successful satellite launch this year, state media reported.
The launch comes as the United States and European countries accuse Iran of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia that would be likely used in its war with Ukraine within weeks. Iran has denied this.
The satellite, designed and built by Iranian Electronics Industries (SAIran), was put into a 550-kilometre (340-mile) orbit, the media said.
In January, Iranian media reported that the Sorayya satellite was launched into a 750km orbit, the highest by the country so far.
The US military alleges the long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also allow Tehran to launch long-range weapons, possibly including nuclear warheads.
Tehran denies its satellite activities are a cover for ballistic missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.
Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent years due to technical issues.
