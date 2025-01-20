Indonesia president gets 81% approval rating after first 100 days, poll shows

Nearly 81% of Indonesians approve of President Prabowo Subianto after 100 days in office, a poll showed on Monday, attributing the high rating to his early delivery on campaign promises.

The Jan. 4-10 survey by the research unit of newspaper Kompas, showed 80.9% of the 1,000 respondents were satisfied because of his people-oriented leadership and that he had made a start on most of his campaign platforms.

Prabowo also had a good image as a president, 94.1% of respondents said. Prabowo took office in October last year after winning a presidential election by a huge margin, with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of predecessor Joko Widodo, his running mate. Prabowo beat Widodo's score of 65.1% after his first 100 days. "Those who were satisfied reasoned that every programme promised had started to be implemented," Kompas said, notably Prabowo's signature, multi-billion dollar free nutritious meal scheme, which started on Jan. 6 for school children and pregnant women. Prabowo is seeking to fast-track the programme to reach its target of nearly 83 million recipients - more than a quarter of the population - by year-end. Some economists have warned the additional debt to fund it could hurt Indonesia's recent hard-won reputation for fiscal prudence.