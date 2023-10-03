Indonesia hunts for foreigner who meditated naked at shrine

Astrobotic Technology is up first with a planned liftoff of a lander on Monday aboard a brand new rocket
Authorities on the Indonesian resort island of Bali said Tuesday they are searching for a foreign national who was filmed in a viral video meditating naked at a Hindu shrine.
The palm-fringed hotspot has vowed a crackdown on misbehaving tourists after a spate of incidents including acts of disrespect to the predominantly Hindu island's culture.
The case gained widespread attention on the Hindu island after Balinese influencer Ni Luh Djelantik reposted the video multiple times between Saturday and Sunday, attracting hundreds of thousands of views.
"We are still carrying out investigations regarding this incident," said Immigration Office head Tedy Riyandi in a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday.
The foreign national has been identified by authorities but his name and nationality have not been publicly disclosed as the search goes on.
"The efforts currently being made by the Immigration Office are to contact the foreigner's social media account, but to date there has been no response," Riyandi said.
He said the search for the foreign national was being coordinated with Bali police and they were still trying to assess the location and time it took place.
Tourist-dependent Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors annually but several high-profile cases since the island reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic have seen some deported for lewd acts.
Bali immigration deported a Danish woman in June after she was filmed flashing the public while riding a motorbike.
A Russian woman was also booted off the island in April for posting a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree.
In June, the local government published a guide for tourists who wish to visit Bali after being pressed to do so by the island's immigration office.
