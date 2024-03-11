India's Supreme Court asks SBI to share electoral bonds details

One of humanity's crowning talents is called 'cumulative culture — ability to build up skills, knowledge and technology over time, improving them as they pass down through the generations
India's Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by government-run State Bank of India for more time to share details of individuals and companies who bought its electoral bonds to fund political parties.
It said the information should be shared with the election panel by Tuesday and the panel should make it public on its website by the evening of March 15.
ALSO READ:
One of humanity's crowning talents is called 'cumulative culture — ability to build up skills, knowledge and technology over time, improving them as they pass down through the generations
The carcinogen has already been found in several consumer products, including sunscreens, hand sanitizers and dry shampoo
Former X employees are suing the entrepreneur for unpaid salaries of almost $130 million
It is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere
The Supreme Court says states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots
Through the efforts of family and strangers, Omar was brought out of Gaza and to the United States, where he received treatment, including a prosthetic arm
Russian media publishes a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers discussed weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv
The Boeing 777 flight, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014