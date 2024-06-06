India's Modi re-election: Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, Nepal PM to attend oath-taking ceremony

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:52 PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have confirmed they will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart Dahal had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA at the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi had spoken over phone with Dahal also known as Prachanda. "An invitation was extended to Nepal PM by PM Modi during Wednesday's phone conversation," an official said today.

"During Wednesday evening's telephonic conversation between two leaders, invitation was extended to Nepal PM for attendance in the swearing in ceremony. Nepal Prime Minister also confirmed the attendance. Formal announcement will be made soon," the senior official told ANI.

M Nazrul Islam, the speech writer for the Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, told ANI, "Prime Minister Hasina is departing tomorrow from Dhaka to Delhi to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving an invitation from him."

Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka on a special flight scheduled for the afternoon and will remain here in the national capital until the afternoon of June 9.

Asked about the possibility of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ceremony, Islam said "While such a meeting has not been confirmed yet, the delegations accompanying the leaders will be very small."

Sheikh Hasina recently secured victory in the national elections in Bangladesh, following which she emphasized the strong relationship between Bangladesh and India, stating, "India is our tested and loyal neighbour, and we have a good relationship between India and Bangladesh."