India's endangered tiger population tops 3,600

Holy Quran burning: Swedish PM 'extremely worried' what could happen if further incidents go ahead
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
India's wild tiger population is estimated to now exceed 3,600, according to new government figures released Saturday, in a vindication of conservation efforts for the endangered species.
Tigers once roamed throughout central, eastern and southern Asia, but have lost nearly 95 percent of their historical range in the past century.
India is currently home to 75 percent of the world's tigers, and the country declared its population of the big cats had risen to 3,167 in April after a camera-based survey.
Further analysis of the same survey data by the Wildlife Institute of India found that average tiger numbers were better estimated at 3,682 across the country, the government said in a press release.
The numbers reflected "a commendable annual growth rate of 6.1 per cent per annum", it said.
"Continued efforts to protect tiger habitats and corridors are crucial for securing the future of India's tigers and their ecosystems for generations to come."
India is believed to have had a tiger population of around 40,000 at the time of independence from Britain in 1947.
That fell over subsequent decades to about 3,700 in 2002, then to an all-time low of 1,411 four years later, but numbers have since risen steadily.
Deforestation, poaching and human encroachment on habitats have devastated tiger populations across Asia.
But Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in April that India had been able to increase its numbers thanks to "people's participation" and the country's "culture of conservation".
ALSO READ:
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe
The video, posted by an account with more than 69,000 followers, shows a neo-classical building engulfed in flames
Breaks previous record set in July 2019, by 0.2°C, as UN secretary general says climate change is here
O’Connor, who was born a Roman Catholic, announced in 2018 that she was now a “proud Muslim” and that she had adopted a new name
Hundreds of wildlife officers and volunteers tried to guide them to deeper water but the whales kept coming back to the shallows
The former wrestler proposed to the 45-year-old fitness trainer at a restaurant, according to media reports
Irish singer shot to stardom across the world in 1990 by her heartrending cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U