UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian Supreme Court stays Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

'There is no doubt that utterances are not in good taste', the apex court said

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

By Agencies

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 12:21 PM

Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 12:25 PM

The Supreme Court of India on Friday suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case, an order that will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.

There is no doubt that utterances are not in good taste, person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches, says the Supreme Court. "As observed by this court while accepting his affidavit in the contempt petition, he (Rahul Gandhi) ought to have been more careful."

More to follow


More news from World