India's Manipur on alert as 900 suspected militants cross border from Myanmar

Local media reports said the intruders were armed with weaponised drones and trained in jungle warfare

Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Security forces on India's northeast border have been placed on alert following reports that 900 suspected militants from war-torn Myanmar have crossed into restive Manipur state, a security official said.

Manipur has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than a year between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves.

The hill-dwelling Kukis have cultural, familial and religious ties with tribal populations in Myanmar, where dozens of armed groups have been battling the military since it seized power in 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Manipur government security adviser Kuldiep Singh confirmed Friday that authorities had received reports from local intelligence agencies on a possible crossing by suspected militants.

"Nine hundred people are coming," according to the assessment, he told reporters.

Singh said border posts had been "alerted" and security forces would conduct "combing operations" in the remote, rugged area.

Local media reports said the intruders were Kuki militants trained in jungle warfare and carrying weaponised drones.

Flying drones without official permission has been banned, Singh said.

After months of relative calm, fresh fighting erupted this month in Manipur between insurgent groups firing rockets and dropping bombs with drones, leaving at least 11 dead.