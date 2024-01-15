Indian start-up CEO accused of killing 4-year-old son to remain in police custody

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 1:04 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 2:15 PM

A court in the Indian state of Goa extended the police remand of Suchana Seth, who is accused of murdering her four-year-old son in Goa, for five more days. She will be produced again before the court on January 19.

Suchana Seth, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru, was brought to Children's Court after her six-day police remand came to an end today (Monday).

The investigation officer, Inspector Paresh Naik of Calangute police station, said, "Panaji Children's Court has extended police remand of accused Suchana Seth for 5 more days. She is to be produced again before the court on January 19."

Police said that the accused woman was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

"A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru. After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-coloured stains, which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," said Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

The police further stated upon their inquiry, the woman told officials that she had left her son at a friend's place in Goa.

"The police reached the hotel and tried to contact the woman through the driver. The police inquired about the woman's son, and she said that the child had been staying at a friend's place. However, the police found the address provided by the woman to be fake," the police official said.

"Accordingly, the driver was asked to take the car to the police station, and on checking the luggage, the police found the body of the boy," the Superintendent of Police added.

An FIR (first information report) was registered in the matter and the Goa court remanded the accused to six-day police custody. Calangute Police on Friday took Suchana Seth to the service apartment to "recreate the scene of the crime."

Meanwhile, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh earlier told ANI that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation process.

"These are preliminary days of investigation. Till now, what the investigators have told us is that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation. We will confront the accused with evidence found," he said.

"We have 90 days to file the chargesheet. We have collected all the pieces of evidence. The preliminary investigation is underway. We will appreciate and confront the evidence to figure out the motive of the crime. We will bring this incident to a logical end," he told ANI.

