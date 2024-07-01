Indian rupee declines as uptick in US bond yields squeezes most Asian peers

The war and Israel's blockade have caused a shortage of medicines and destroyed much of Gaza's medical capacity
The Indian rupee was weaker on Monday as a jump in U.S. bond yields put pressure on most Asian currencies.
The rupee was at 83.46 (Dh22.74) against the U.S. dollar as of 10:15 a.m. IST, compared to its close at 83.3825 (Dh22.72) in the previous session.
The offshore Chinese yuan slipped alongside most Asian currencies, while the dollar index was down 0.1% at 105.6.
Weakness in the yuan and the Japanese yen has also added to the pressure on Asian currencies over the last two weeks, with traders expecting any further decline to trickle down to the rupee.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Chinese central bank's "fixing rate (for USD/CNY) has continued to drift higher ... signalling to markets that the authorities are willing to tolerate a weaker yuan," Lloyd Chan, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, said in a note.
The onshore spot yuan can only trade in a 2% range around the mid-point fixed by the People's Bank of China.
While data released on Friday signalled that U.S. inflation is cooling, the chances of a second term for former U.S. President Donald Trump pushed up U.S. bond yields, with the 10-year yield last quoted 5 basis points (bps) higher at 4.39% on Friday.
Meanwhile, India's inclusion in the JPMorgan emerging market debt index helped the rupee in the latter half of last week, but inflows of about $198 million on Friday, the day of the inclusion, were considerably lower than what bankers had expected.
With inflows undershooting estimates and key U.S. data, including the non-farm payrolls report, expected this week, traders anticipate that the rupee will remain slightly on the backfoot.
"We don't see much room on the lower side (on USD/INR) ... Expect 83.30 support to hold until we see further downside in the dollar index," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.
ALSO READ:
The war and Israel's blockade have caused a shortage of medicines and destroyed much of Gaza's medical capacity
Prolonged heatwave causes health crisis in India as more than100 dead and 40,000 heatstroke cases registered
More than 300 people have perished on the mountain since expeditions started in the 1920s, eight this season alone
Griffiths spoke as witnesses reported intense fighting in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, amid growing fears of a wider regional war
His release ends a 14-year legal saga in which he spent more than 5 years in a British high-security jail and 7 years in asylum at the Ecuadorean embassy in London
She is expected to return home this week, but her upcoming engagements have been postponed
The aid group and partners are planning to reach more than 200,000 children under 5 years old as part of a 'Find and Treat' campaign
This ends years of legal battles for one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war