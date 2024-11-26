Indian rival royal factions clash outside palace

City Palace in Udaipur in India's desert state of Rajasthan. Indian government officials were forced to intervene on Tuesday at the luxurious hilltop City Palace after arguments between rival royal brothers sparked clashes between stone-throwing loyalists outside its fortified gates. AFP

Indian government officials took temporary control Tuesday at a luxurious hilltop palace in Rajasthan after arguments between rival royal brothers sparked clashes between stone-throwing loyalists outside its fortified gates.

Police officers surrounded the 450-year-old City Palace in Udaipur after the unrest on Monday night when the older brother Vishvaraj Singh -- head of the historic royal family of Mewar -- was blocked from entry by his younger brother, Arvind Singh.

But top district administration official Arvind Kumar Poswal told reporters Tuesday that the "law and order situation is well under control" and that "talks are ongoing with palace representatives".

Government authorities backed by the police intervened to take temporary control of the area, he said.

Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA, was anointed as successor of the Mewar royal family after his father died this month.

To take up his post, Vishvaraj needed to pray at a family shrine inside the City Palace fort, which is managed by a trust controlled by his estranged younger brother.

There have been long-running arguments between the brothers rooted in property disputes, according to The Times of India.

Udaipur's City Palace is a hugely popular tourist attraction, a sprawling complex with a flamboyant white facade.