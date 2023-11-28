Indian rescuers break through tunnel debris to evacuate trapped workers

Photo: AFP

Rescuers on Tuesday successfully drilled through debris to reach 41 workers trapped for 17 days in a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas and were set to pull them out to safety, an official told Reuters.

The men were stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand since it caved in early on November 12.

