Indian PM Modi unveils 109 high yielding seeds, interacts with farmers & scientists

A farmer sprinkles fertiliser over crops at a rice field on the outskirts of Amritsar. AFP

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 4:51 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified varieties of crops at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi.

The move marks a major step forward in India's efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience in the face of climate change.

PM Modi interacted with farmers and scientists at IARI, highlighting the importance of these new crop varieties.

During the interaction, he emphasised the critical role of value addition in agriculture and discussed how these innovations would not only reduce farmers' expenditures but also positively impact the environment.

PM Modi underscored the growing importance of millet and the shift towards more nutritious food choices.

He also underscored the benefits of natural farming and the increasing trust among the general public in organic farming practices.

Going forward, the PM noted that there is a rising demand for organic foods, reflecting a broader trend towards healthier and more sustainable agricultural practices.

A woman harvests ladyfingers at a field on the flood plains of the Yamuna River in New Delhi. AFP

Farmers at the event expressed their appreciation for the government's efforts in promoting natural farming and lauded the contributions of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in raising awareness.

PM Modi urged KVKs to proactively inform farmers about the benefits of these new crop varieties on a monthly basis, ensuring that the advantages of these innovations reach as many farmers as possible.

He also praised the scientists for their role in developing these new crop varieties. The scientists shared that they had been working in line with the Prime Minister's earlier suggestions to bring underutilised crops into the mainstream.

The 109 crop varieties released by the Prime Minister included 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops. Among the field crops were seeds of various cereals, including millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, and other potential crops. The horticultural varieties included different types of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tuber crops, spices, flowers and medicinal plants. This move by the government follows the recent Budget announcement, where the release of these high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties was highlighted. As part of a broader strategy to promote natural farming, the government aims to initiate one crore farmers across the country into natural farming over the next two years, supported by certification and branding. Additionally, 10,000 need-based bio-input resource centres will be established to facilitate this transition, as announced in the Union Budget 2024-25. To achieve self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, the government plans to strengthen their production, storage, and marketing. This strategy, aligned with the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), focuses on increasing the production of oilseeds such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean and sunflower.

The government is already promoting green agriculture by way of green and sustainable agricultural and good agriculture practices with environmental concerns.