Indian PM Modi thanks Kuwait Govt for launching Hindi radio show

Reuters File photo

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

Highlighting the expansion of Indian culture and heritage around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Kuwait government has started a special programme on its National Radio in Hindi and thanked the government and people of the country for taking this "wonderful initiative".

During the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi played the audio clip of the radio programme broadcast in Kuwait. In the audio clip, the radio jockey said that they talk about the ties between India and Kuwait and the culture of the two nations. He noted that the radio programme broadcast for 30 minutes every Sunday in Hindi features different colours of Indian culture.

PM Modi said: "Kuwait government has started a special programme on its National Radio and that too in Hindi. It is broadcast for half an hour every Sunday on 'Kuwait Radio'. It includes different colours of Indian culture. Our films and discussions on the art world are very popular among the Indian community there".

He further said: "I have even been told that the local people of Kuwait are also taking a lot of interest in it. I heartily thank the Government and people of Kuwait for taking this wonderful initiative. Which Indian will not be happy with the way our culture is earning glory all over the world today!"

Earlier in April, the first-ever Hindi radio broadcast started in Kuwait. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait lauded Kuwait's Ministry of Information for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday.

During the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi also said that the Turkmenistan President unveiled the statue of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of their national poet in May.

He said, "In Turkmenistan, the 300th birth anniversary of their national poet was celebrated in May this year. On this occasion, Turkmenistan President unveiled the statues of 24 famous poets of the world. One of these statues is of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. This is honour for Gurudev, honour for India".