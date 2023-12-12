Indian PM Modi calls for global framework for ethical use of AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inaugural ceremony of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023 in New Delhi on Tuesday. — PTI

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 9:04 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged the threat falling of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the hands of terrorists pose to the world as he called for a global framework for the ethical use of AI.

Speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit, he said AI can become the biggest tool for development in the 21st century but it also equally be a force in destroying the 21st century.

"Besides the challenge of deepfakes, cyber security, and data theft, AI tools falling in the hands of terrorists pose a big threat. Global security will face a big threat if AI-laced weapons were to reach terrorist organisations. We have to deliberate on this issue and reach a concrete plan to stop the misuse of AI," he said.

The Prime Minister said India had during its G20 presidency proposed creating a responsible, human-centric governance framework for AI.

"Just like we have agreements and protocols for various international issues, we have to create a global framework for the ethical use of AI. This will include a protocol for testing and deployment of high-risk and frontier AI tools," he said.

India is committed to the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence, he said.

Modi said AI has the potential to revolutionise India's tech landscape and the government will soon be launching an AI mission.

AI has the potential to transform sectors including healthcare and it can play a big role in sustainable development, he said. But "we have to tread very cautiously." The direction of AI will be dependent on human values and democratic values, he said. Trust on AI will rise if ethical, economic and social concerns are addressed.

Privacy concerns will get addressed if data is secured, he said.

"We have to complete the global framework within a set timeframe," he said adding this was essential for the security and progress of the world and humanity.

The Prime Minister said AI has to be made all-inclusive as only then it will yield more inclusive results.

AI, he said, is not just new technology but a worldwide movement.

Calling for safe and trusted AI, he said deliberations should focus on how to make AI-generated information credible.

"AI is transformative, it is up to us to make it transparent," he said adding the use of data and algorithms should be free from any bias.

"We have to work together to prepare a global framework for the ethical use of AI," he said.

The Prime Minister said there are many positive aspects of AI, but the negative aspects related to it are also a matter of equal concern. "AI is transformative. But it must be made as transparent as possible." "A good beginning will be to make data and algorithms transparent and free from bias," he said.

The Prime Minister said with AI the world is entering a new era. "AI can become the largest base for deciding the future." "India is committed to responsible and ethical use of AI," he said.

He said his government's effort is to use the full potential of AI for social development and inclusive growth.

"Today India is an important player in AI talent and new ideas related to AI. Young Indian tech experts and researchers are exploring the limits of AI," he said.

