At least 14 Indians dead, more feared missing after bus plunges into Nepal river

Rescuers pulled 16 people from the rain-swollen waters of the Marsyangdi river in the Tanahun district, about 118km (73 miles) from the capital

By Reuters

AFP photo used for illustrative purposes
AFP photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 12:54 PM

Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 1:16 PM

At least 14 people died, 16 were injured and more feared missing after a bus carrying 40 Indians plunged into a river in Nepal, a spokesperson for the Himalayan nation's armed police said on Friday.

Roads in the mountainous region can challenge drivers as they are often narrow and treacherous, making it tough to manoeuvre large vehicles around hairpin curves.


The bus, registered in India, was headed for the Nepali capital of Kathmandu from the tourist city of Pokhara with about 40 Indian passengers, said Shailendra Thapa, the spokesperson.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rescuers pulled 16 people from the rain-swollen waters of the Marsyangdi river in the Tanahun district, about 118km (73 miles) from the capital, Thapa said.

Police and army teams climbed down long metal ladders to reach the river, using ropes to pull out the injured and dead.

Exhausted women and children lay amid debris scattered on the banks of the fast-flowing river as rescuers hauled a nearly swooning child out of danger, video images showed.

India's neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, where passengers had boarded the bus, is sending an official to coordinate rescue efforts, news agency ANI said.

