Indian opposition's Sonia Gandhi to skip elections, but not politics

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Sonia Gandhi, one of the most prominent leaders of India's main opposition Congress party, will not contest the upcoming elections, citing her increasing age and depleting health, according to a letter she has written to her constituency.
She will continue to have a significant role in Indian politics though, as she will join parliament's indirectly elected upper house, for which she filed her nomination earlier this week.
Italian-born 77-year-old Sonia is widow to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, whose mother, Indira and grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru were also prime ministers.
Congress, which was the country's predominant party for decades after independence, is now a shadow of its former self, and was reduced to just 52 seats of the 545 in the lower house of parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ascendant Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 elections.
Modi, 73, is widely expected to win a rare third term in elections due by May, though a recent poll suggested that Congress could perform slightly better than 2019.
"Given my health and increasing age, I will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Gandhi wrote on Wednesday, thanking the people of Rae Bareili, which she has represented for the last 20 years, in the politically sensitive Uttar Pradesh state that sends 80 seats to the lower house of parliament.
It was the only seat in the state her party won in 2019.
Voters elect members to the lower house, but state legislators elect members of the upper house of the Indian Parliament.
Gandhi's son, Rahul, is on his second cross-country march in the last two years, trying to revive the party's fortunes. A coalition led by Congress he helped stitch with more than two dozen opposition parties seems to be ripping at the seams.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
The move comes after a fake robocall imitating President Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election
Coalition government expected as counting of votes begins, final results likely to be out by Friday morning
It is collaborating with India on another advanced Earth-observing satellite due to launch this year
It was discovered when he was treated earlier for an enlarged prostrate
The PTI is deploying a two-pronged strategy of secretive campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology
Some rural areas in the country are still ruled by a patriarchal system of male village elders who wield significant influence in their communities
Police have launched an investigation into the incident