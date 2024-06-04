Indian Navy’s new global role in fighting piracy

This photograph shared by Indian navy on the X platform shows the hijacked ship ex-MV Ruen. Indian navy says that it has intercepted the ship and has demanded that the pirates surrender and release all civilians held hostage on the ship. — File photo

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 4:35 PM

On May 17 this year, an incident occurred 2,600 km off the Indian coast. The Indian Navy located the position of a Malta-flagged Bulk Carrier MV Ruen that had been captured by Somali pirates who were demanding $60million for its release.

The Indian warship Kolkata confirmed the presence of pirates aboard using a drone, after which a batch of Indian Navy’s elite commandos were air-dropped onto Ruen. The Indian commandos quickly rescued the crew and apprehended the 35 pirates.

While the hijacking of the Ruen by Somali pirates was their first successful attack on commercial shipping tankers since 2017, it was not the first time the Indian forces were tackling piracy on the high seas. A Ministry of Defence report reveals that over a period just 100 days until March 23, 2024, the Indian Navy played a pivotal role as the ‘First Responder’ and ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region deploying 21 ships with 5,000 personnel, and operating 900 flight hours. It also responded to 18 incidents and saved over 110 crew members even as it provided security for more than 450 vessels.

Securing the seas

In an era marked by interconnectedness and globalization, the Indian Navy has clearly emerged as a formidable force in combating piracy on the high seas. Thanks to its strategic geographical location and a water-tight resolve to secure shipping lanes, India has expanded its naval operations beyond its territorial waters to address piracy threats. This proactive stance helps to not only safeguard its own maritime interests but also contributes significantly to global efforts in maintaining maritime security.

Recent statistics underscore the pressing need for robust anti-piracy measures. A report by the International Maritime Bureau, an influential non-profit organisation that aims to tackle maritime crime, makes it clear that there were 195 incidents of piracy and armed robbery reported worldwide in 2023 alone. While these incidents not only pose a threat to maritime trade, they also endanger the lives of seafarers while disrupting global supply chains leading to major upheavals in the business world.

Densil Vincent

Despite concerted efforts by the international community, piracy continues to exact a heavy toll on global maritime trade. Some estimates put the cost of piracy from anything between $4.9 billion and$8.3 billion annually.

Seen in this context, the Indian Navy’s enhanced role in combating piracy assumes paramount importance. With a fleet of advanced warships, surveillance aircraft, and maritime patrol vessels, the Indian Navy has significantly expanded its presence in piracy-prone regions, contributing to a decline in piracy incidents and ensuring the safety of seafarers and merchant vessels. Maintaining peace on the seas Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was recently quoted as saying that India continues its proactive engagement and has been maintaining a sustained presence in the region to ensure safety and security of all shipping, irrespective of the flag on the ship and the nationality of the crew. “It is our steadfast resolve to be the First Responder and the Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region, and for the peace, stability and prosperity of the wider Indo-Pacific,” he said. In addition to deploying naval assets for patrols and escort missions, India employs maritime domain awareness technologies, such as satellite surveillance and maritime reconnaissance aircraft, to monitor maritime traffic and detect suspicious activities. In conclusion, through proactive engagement, collaborative partnerships, and capacity building initiatives, the Indian Navy is making significant strides in securing vital sea lanes and safeguarding the interests of the international maritime community.

Densil Vincent is associated with Milabalyawmi