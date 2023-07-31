Indian farmer cultivates tomatoes despite losses, earns Rs30 million

The government attributes the rise in prices to the monsoon season

By ANI Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 9:02 AM

Amid the soaring prices of tomatoes in the country, an Indian farmer says he has earned Rs30 million after selling the fruit.

Although Chandramouli's family had faced losses with earlier tomato crops, they continued to cultivate it, realising that its value would rise after the summer. The Sahu variety of tomato was planted on 22 acres on land in April. Chandramouli used specific farming methods such as mulching and micro-irrigation to raise the chanced of a successful harvest.

The same happened earlier with a farmer in another state. Ishwar Gaykar had also faced multiple losses but persevered with the cultivation of tomatoes - a decision that paid off when a bountiful harvest in June earned him around Rs30 million as well.

The government attributed the rise in prices to the monsoon season, saying that it added to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses.

