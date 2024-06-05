Indian elections: PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu

Photo: ANI

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 1:48 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has submitted his resignation, along with his council of ministers, to President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the formation of the next Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government.

This will pave the way for the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, which ran from 2019 to 2024.

The President accepted the resignation and requested PM Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

This came after the Cabinet meeting held in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended the dissolution of the cabinet whose term ends on June 16.

According to sources, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the potential "kingmakers" have given the green signal, the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8.

Both parties are expected to submit formal letters of support to the BJP during a meeting of the alliance which is scheduled to be held later today.

The meeting of the newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held on June 7 in the national capital, sources said.

According to the sources, discussions will be held on the government formation by the NDA.